(MENAFN) Reports from Strana.ua indicate that Ukraine is contemplating the implementation of an extra midterm qualification exam for university students, aiming to expose and deter draft dodgers amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. According to the outlet, individuals failing this exam risk expulsion from their academic institutions, thereby forfeiting their draft deferment privileges.



Initially introduced by a decree from the Ukrainian Education Ministry in April, the exam mandate applied exclusively to bachelor’s and master’s degree candidates in legal science.



However, Ukrainian lawmakers are now considering enshrining this practice into law, extending its scope to encompass students across various specializations, including Ph.D. candidates.



Deputy Education Minister Mikhail Vinnitsky, as cited by Strana.ua, indicated that the primary objective of the new exam is to curtail the prevalence of draft dodging among men eligible for military service. Vinnitsky noted concerns that some Ph.D. candidates, particularly those aged 25 and above, may be exploiting postgraduate courses as a means to evade conscription obligations.



Expressing the need for corrective measures, Vinnitsky highlighted the misuse of postgraduate education as a tactic to sidestep military service responsibilities. He emphasized that the forthcoming exam would serve to rectify this issue, suggesting that it would be administered in the near future and would be mandatory for all postgraduate students, regardless of when they commenced their studies.



Nevertheless, opposition to the proposed exam has surfaced, as evidenced by a petition launched on the Ukrainian government's website. Garnering nearly 1,800 signatures, the petition underscores the contentious nature of the initiative and the divergent perspectives within Ukrainian society regarding its necessity and implications.

