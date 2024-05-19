Viral Videos Show Meteorite Crossing Portugal And Spain, Internet Goes Crazy

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Several videos have been doing rounds on the internet showing a giant meteorite crossing the skies of Spain and Portugal on Saturday. There has been no official confirmation about the meteorite. However, several social media users shared images and videos of the sky illuminated by a bright blue light because of the meteorite after a few visuals began doing rounds on the internet, social media was filled with various reactions. Many users expressed their astonishment, whereas others were just left awestruck.“Wow this was impressive, so bright! From the color it seems be made of magnesium,” commented a user on the image posted on Reddit.“Here's where I'm weirded out. the person filming it, probably missed actually seeing it. I thank you for your service.” wrote another user.“That green glow is consistent with meteorites,” wrote another user.“UNREAL!! MASSIVE Meteor sighting over Portugal! To see a streak like this is a once-in-a-lifetime event! No word on whether it hit earth and become a Meteorite! Also seen for Hundreds of miles! Wow,” wrote an X user while sharing videos of the event.
MENAFN19052024007365015876ID1108230291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.