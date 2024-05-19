Ukrainian Fighter Pilot Vasyliuk Killed On Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian fighter pilot Denys Vasyliuk, first deputy commander of a squadron of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade, has died while fulfilling a combat mission.
The brigade's press service announced the news on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The other day, Lt. Col. Denys Vasyliuk, chief of staff and first deputy commander of an aviation squadron, died while fulfilling a combat mission," the post said.
The brigade said Vasyliuk was a fighter pilot of the Ukrainian Air Force, a true professional in his field, a full knight of the Order of Courage. He has made dozens of sorties since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Photo: 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade
