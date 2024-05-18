(MENAFN- DailyFX) orecast: Lower Volume Ahead Likely to Snub the Euro Skip to Content News & Analysis at your fingertips. We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.

You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

Englis 日本 Free Trading Guides Subscribe Please try again Free Trading Guides Subscribe to Our Newsletter Please try again

Market News



Market Overview



Real-time News



Economic Calendar



Market Themes



EUR/USD News



Gold News

Oil - US Crude News Recent Market News Headlines May 17, 2024 US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Looks to Recover Losses May 16, 2024 EUR/USD Fails to Sustain Bullish Momentum, GBP/USD Pauses After Breakout May 16, 2024 Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains Free Guide Introduction to Forex News Trading

Analysis



Technical Analysis



Analyst Picks



Forecasts



Market Outlook

DailyFX TV Recent Trading Strategies Headlines May 18, 2024 Euro Weekly Forecast: Lower Volume Ahead Likely to Snub the Euro May 17, 2024 British Pound Weekly Forecast: Will Inflation Data Bring Sterling Down to Earth? May 17, 2024 USD/JPY Trade Setup: Awaiting Support Breakdown to Validate Bearish Outlook Free Guide The Fundamentals of Range Trading

Currencies



EUR/USD



GBP/USD



AUD/USD



USD/JPY



All currencies

Major currency pairs Recent Currencies Headlines May 18, 2024 Euro Weekly Forecast: Lower Volume Ahead Likely to Snub the Euro May 17, 2024 British Pound Weekly Forecast: Will Inflation Data Bring Sterling Down to Earth? May 17, 2024 US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Looks to Recover Losses May 16, 2024 Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control?

Commodities



Oil - US Crude



Gold



Silver



Natural Gas



All commodities

Major commodities Recent Commodities Headlines May 16, 2024 Market Sentiment: Gold, Dow Jones 30, USD/JPY – Bears or Bulls in Control? May 16, 2024 Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Prices Rise on Renewed Rate Cut Hopes May 15, 2024 US Breaking News: US CPI Prints Largely in Line with Estimates, USD Dips May 15, 2024 US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control

Stocks



Wall Street



US 500



US Tech 100



FTSE 100



All stocks

Major stock indices Recent Stocks Headlines May 17, 2024 FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Come off Record Highs May 16, 2024 Dow and Nasdaq 100 at new Highs, and Nikkei 225 Makes Gains May 15, 2024 FTSE 100 trades in new record highs with DAX 40 and S&P 500 close on its heels May 15, 2024 USD, Nasdaq and Yields – How are Major Markets Positioned Ahead of US CPI?

Crypto



Bitcoin



Ethereum



Litecoin



All cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies Recent Cryptocurrencies Headlines May 5, 2024 Markets Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq, Bitcoin Apr 15, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally on Hong Kong Spot ETF Approval Rumors Apr 8, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC) Nears New All-Time High as Halving Event Looms, Coinbase (COIN) Benefits Apr 3, 2024 Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks

Tools



Rates



Earnings Calendar



Sentiment



DNA FX



Economic Calendar



Live Chart



Support & Resistance

View All Tools Free Guide How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading Trading Tools Rates Live forex rates at a glance Earnings Calendar Keep track of companies that are about to announce their earnings Sentiment Discover who is going long and short DNA FX Check what kind of trader you are Economic Calendar Explore key global events on the horizon Live Chart Latest price data across forex and major assets Support & Resistance View S&R levels for forex, commodities and indices View All Tools Calendars Economic Calendar Search Search results No entries matching your query were found.

MENAFN18052024000076011015ID1108228856