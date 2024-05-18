Ministry Hosts Workshop To Drive Sustainable Practices In Steel Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 18 (KNN)

The Ministry of Steel organised a National Workshop titled "Forging Sustainability in the Steel Sector" at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.

The workshop aimed to engage stakeholders on driving sustainable practices, emerging technologies, and tools to mitigate challenges in the steel industry.

The inaugural session was attended by Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary of the Ministry of Steel, Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), along with officials from the steel ministry, public sector units, experts, and other stakeholders.

In his address, Sinha highlighted that India's per ton crude steel emission is 25 per cent higher than the global average due to factors like lack of natural gas, low-grade iron ore requiring beneficiation for use in sponge iron processes, and limited scrap availability at only 20-25 million tonnes domestically.

To tackle these issues, Sinha mentioned ongoing efforts by a task force comprising the Ministry of Mines and MoEFCC to encourage beneficiation of low-grade iron ore.



He also discussed policies like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for the auto sector proposed by MoEFCC to increase vehicle scrap availability.

Emphasizing the need for responsible actions, Sinha stated that 90 per cent of emissions in steelmaking come from Scope 1 (within factory gates).



He urged the steel industry to take proactive steps towards sustainability as "trustees of the Earth" to reduce emissions, while the ministry will provide guidance.

The workshop facilitated dialogue among ministries, experts and industry to address sustainability challenges in India's steel sector through sustainable practices and emerging technologies.

(KNN Bureau)