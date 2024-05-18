Israeli Occupation Army Continues 'Barbaric' Attacks On Gaza's Jabalia Camp, Urges Civilian Evacuation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 19 (NNN-WAFA) – The Israeli occupation army yesterday, continued its attacks on Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, urging residents in the area to evacuate their homes, and head to shelters in western Gaza City, which is also under attack.

The Zionist army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a statement on social media platform X that, the army eliminated“a sabotage cell in Jabalia after clashes with its members inside buildings, where the saboteurs fled to the roof and opened fire on the army forces.”

Adraee added that, the troops surrounded the buildings and eliminated the group, after an exchange of fire, noting that the Zionist army“did not suffer any losses during the clashes.”

The spokesperson did not provide further details about the identity of the“saboteurs.”

Earlier in the day, Palestinian medical sources said, at least 28 Palestinian people, mostly women and children, were killed, in the Israeli regime's continuous raids on the Jabalia refugee camp.

Palestinian security sources said that, the Zionist warplanes targeted several residential houses and a shelter centre for displaced people in the camp, with missiles.

The raids caused large explosions in the camp, which had been witnessing a military operation for several days.

The Zionist army accused Hamas of“trying to rebuild its capabilities” in northern Gaza, vowing to take countermeasures in the region.– NNN-WAFA