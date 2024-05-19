Usyk Beats Fury To Become Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk has defeated the UK's Tyson Fury in a 12-round fight to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.
According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian unified the titles and became the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in the era of four main belts.
The bout lasted 12 rounds, with Usyk winning by a split decision of 115-112, 113-114, 114-113.
The Ukrainian knocked down the Briton in the ninth round.
The boxers' contract contains a rematch clause. The rematch is scheduled for October 12-13 in Riyadh.
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN19052024000193011044ID1108230311
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.