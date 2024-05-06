Iranian official emphasizes export potential in technical, engineering services

(MENAFN) An official highlighted Iran's considerable potential for exporting technical and engineering services abroad, citing its significance in achieving an eight percent growth in the country's economy. The head of the Board of Directors of Iran Power Industry Syndicate emphasized the need to utilize all capacities, both domestic and foreign, optimally to realize such growth. Exporting technical and engineering services, he emphasized, is a particularly promising avenue for boosting the economy.



According to Payam Baqeri, a member of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), focusing on exporting technical and engineering services not only contributes to foreign currency generation but also creates opportunities for selling manufactured products in target markets. Baqeri highlighted the recent inauguration of the Uma Oya Dam and Power Plant in Sri Lanka, designed and built by Iranian companies, as a significant milestone in Iran's endeavors to export technical and engineering services.



Baqeri stressed the importance of prioritizing the export of technical and engineering services, especially in the current year under the theme "Production Jump with People’s Participation." Meanwhile, Reza Haj Karim, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iran Water Industry Federation, underscored the strides made in exporting technical and engineering services during President Ebrahim Raisi's administration.



Haj Karim emphasized the significant potential of domestic knowledge-based companies to excel in exporting technical and engineering services, especially with government support. He pointed out that countries such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and those in East Asia, with economies experiencing growth rates higher than the global average, present lucrative markets for Iranian domestic companies to tap into.

MENAFN06052024000045015839ID1108177675