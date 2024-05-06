Auto Driver Gets Surprise Gift His Reaction After Passenger's Random Act Of Kindness Goes Viral | Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Instagram content creator Joyee shared a video of her heartwarming gesture towards an auto driver on her social media account, capturing the attention of thousands.A teacher by profession, Joyee said the auto driver helps her with her daily commute.“This auto driver brings me home from school every day.”In her post, the content creator said she had been observing the auto driver's worn-out plastic water bottle and had thought of gifting him a brand-new insulated bottle instead for a long time read: 'Spiderman' in legal trouble: Delhi Police books 20-year-old man over dangerous riding for Instagram Reels\"I have been thinking for a long time that I will gift him a bottle instead of this plastic bottle,\" she wrote, on labour day on 1 May, Joyee gifted the auto driver a new water bottle \"as best as I could\".In merely four days, her post captioned \"Choti Choti khushiyan hi to jeene ka sahara hai\" received over 1 million reviews and many reactions what melted the hearts of social media users the most was the auto driver's reaction with joy and gratitude upon receiving the unexpected gift, the auto driver in the video can be seen smiling ear to ear read: Instagram to penalise reposting of content from others: Here's what is going to changeComments lauding Joyee for her kind gesture poured in on the post. Some users highlighted that the auto driver would probably give the water bottle to his kids because \"that's how parents are\".\"I hope uncle ji use paani piye, kyuki ye log sab accha accha apne bachho ko dedete and they land up with those plastic bottles eventually!! Parents work so hard, I wish we could do something for them,\" a user commented. Another user suggested that Joyee give him 2-3 more bottles so that he can share them with his children, too read: Chef Vikas Khanna pulls hilarious prank on comedian Abhishek Upmanyu; says on Instagram Reels, 'Main bada hoon..However, some users also criticized Joyee for filming the moment and using it for publicity.\"Good act. But media psychic photo shoot is not necessary May be the act from heart. But, makes others to feel, the act is done for publicity/garnering more likes in social media,\" a user commented.

