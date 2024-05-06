Philip Colbert, represented by Erma Gallery, exhibits for the first time in MENA at Art Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- Editorial) (Dubai, 29th of February) – Dubai-based Erma Gallery in partnership with AA Meta is thrilled to announce its participation in Art Dubai 2024, the Middle East's premier international art fair, taking place from March 1st to 3rd, 2024. The Gallery is proud to represent Philip Colbert’s iconic collection of artwork “The Lobster” for the first time in Dubai, including his performative robot “The Uber LobstarBot”. Alongside the exhibition, Colbert in collaboration with AA Meta will announce the first upcoming digital gallery in Fortnite metaverse.



Erma is also delighted to announce that the exhibition will be supported by the pre-launch of the Abu Dhabi meta-artist AIRI, who will act as an art mediator, facilitating interactions between material, digital, and virtual art for the audience.



PHILIP COLBERT



Born in Scotland and living and working in London, Colbert is often referred to as the “godson of Andy Warhol”. The artist known for his innovative blend of technology and art, is set to bring his performative robot, “The Uber LobstarBot,” to Art Dubai, presented by Erma Gallery. Following its successful unveiling at Philips auction house in London in December 2022, the groundbreaking telepresent robot is poised to captivate audiences in the MENA region with its pioneering fusion of AI-generated artworks and interactive engagement.



"The Uber LobstarBot" represents a pioneering leap into collaborative artmaking, where human interaction converges with cutting-edge technology to produce entirely new and unique artworks. Powered by advanced AI, robotics, and blockchain technology, Colbert's LobstarBot challenges conventional notions of authorship and artistic expression, ushering in a new era of creativity and innovation.



Attendees at Art Dubai 2024 will have the exclusive opportunity to engage directly with "The Uber LobstarBot" as they guide the robot in splashing paint onto AI-generated prints. Participants will play an integral role in shaping each piece, forging a sense of shared creativity and collaboration in creating unique experimental artworks.



In addition to "The Uber LobstarBot," visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to see a collection of Colbert’s sculptures and paintings, alongside his digital NFT collections “The Lobstars” and “Flowers Flowers Flowers.” In March 2022, he unveiled "The Lobstars," a groundbreaking community art project featuring 7777 unique NFT lobster portraits. This project not only expanded Colbert's digital metaverse, Lobsteropolis, but also democratised access to his work, welcoming a diverse global audience into his creative universe.



META ARTIST AIRI



Additionally, Erma Gallery is delighted to announce that the exhibition will be supported by the pre-launch of the meta artist AIRI. AIRI will serve as an art mediator at the exhibition, facilitating interactions between material, digital, and virtual art for the audience.



AIRI, a digital artist and influencer born in Abu Dhabi, has been developed and curated by AA Meta. She is passionate about environmental issues, preserving the heritage of the MENA region, and envisions a harmonious combination of nature and advanced technologies in our cities. AIRI's avatar is powered by UE5 and AA Meta's advancements in prompt engineering, creating a realistic impression of a human delivering a message about sustainability through digital art. Her aspirations include collaborating with renowned and emerging artists to create impactful works.





ERMA GALLERY:



Erma Gallery is a multidisciplinary art space that aims to challenge and expand the boundaries of contemporary art by showcasing innovative works that integrate technology and digital mediums into their practice. Founded in 2023 by Evgeniia Berezhnova, the gallery is currently based in Dubai, with upcoming locations in Switzerland and Hong Kong. The gallery provides a platform for both emerging and established artists to experiment with technology-driven exhibitions and explore the intersection of art and tech. The gallery is supported by AA Meta, an Abu Dhabi based holding company founded by Nikolay Dmitriev in 2022. It has a strong focus on digital immersive technology and sustainability. With such support, Erma is positioned to become a leading force in the regional digital art scene and a hub for artists and enthusiasts alike to engage with technologies and explore new possibilities in art.



"We are thrilled to bring the groundbreaking work of Philip Colbert and support meta artist AIRI in this transformative exhibition. At Erma Gallery, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of art and technology, and this collaboration represents an exciting convergence of innovation, creativity, and audience engagement. Through the LobstarBot and AIRI's mediation, we invite visitors to not only witness but actively participate in the creation of unique, boundary-defying artworks, forging new connections between artist, audience, and the ever-evolving digital landscape." Evgeniia Berezhnova, Founder of Erma Gallery.



"As we witness a fascinating surge in technology, Erma Gallery recognizes the need for digital avatars in art mediation, particularly in the MENA region. With this in mind, we're excited to introduce AIRI at Art Dubai 2024. Through this collaboration, we're opening doors to new conversations about the intersection of art and technology in the region and beyond." Nikolay Dmitriev, Co-founder AA Meta.







