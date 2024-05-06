Kherson Region Suffering From Intense Bombing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces have once again intensified bombardments across Kherson region using KAB aerial guided bombs.

That's according to Serhiy Bratchuk , the spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"As for Kherson region, the enemy again began to use aerial guided bombs quite actively. Our bridgeheads on the left bank (of the Dnipro – ed.) are holding. The enemy is trying to more intensively assault our positions than they did a few days ago," said Bratchuk.

He noted that Kherson region also suffers from artillery strikes.

In addition, the Ukrainian forces actively employ FPV drones to make sure the enemy remains unable to launch attacks involving heavy military hardware.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, the Russian invasion forces launched two missile attacks and 120 airstrikes, as well as 89 rocket salvos, at the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.