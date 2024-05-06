Russia Upping Pressure Toward Staromaiorske - Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces are trying to increase pressure on Ukrainian defenders in the Staromaiorske area, Donetsk region.

That's according to Dmytro Pletenchuk , chief of the StratCom Center at Defense Forces South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian forces nine times stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the south. The enemy is trying to increase pressure in the Staromaiorske area, where they executed three assault attempts, losing four of their tanks. Likewise, the situation in Robotyne is quite complicated. Also, the enemy attacked Krynky twice and once again tried to capture the island of Nestryha. This morning alone, the Russians dropped as many as six KAB bombs," Pletenchuk said.

According to the official, no significant changes in the nature of the enemy's actions have been detected, as well as signs of an offensive grouping being created on the said axis.

The head of the Strategic Communications Center noted that in the zone of responsibility of Defense Forces South, the Russians lost 144 personnel, including 76 as killed in action.

As Ukrinform reported, 125 combat clashes took place on the front last day. The enemy launched two missile attacks and 120 airstrikes, as well as 89 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine