Floodwaters in Texas claim 1 life, injure another

(MENAFN) Heavy rainfall in Texas has resulted in widespread flooding, prompting disaster declarations in more than one-third of the state's counties over the past week. The relentless rain has placed over 2.1 million Texans, including those in the Houston area, under flood watch as of Sunday evening. The deluge has led to thousands being displaced and the rescue of approximately 1,000 people and numerous pets from flooded homes and roads since last week.



Storms unleashed as much as 9 inches of rain in six to eight hours overnight on Sunday across central Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley. Tragically, in northern Texas near Fort Worth, a 5-year-old boy lost his life after being trapped in a vehicle with two adults in rapidly moving floodwaters on Sunday morning. While the adults were rescued successfully, the child perished in the dangerous conditions. Additionally, the Houston Police Department reported rescuing two women trapped in floods later in the day, with one requiring hospitalization.



The severe storms have caused significant damage beyond flooded neighborhoods and roadways. Reports indicate lightning strikes igniting fires, such as one incident in northwestern Houston where a tree collapsed onto a garage, resulting in a blaze that engulfed the structure. As a result of the inclement weather, several school districts were forced to close last week, with some extending closures into Monday.



In addition to the cancellation of the final round of the 2024 Insperity Invitational golf tournament in Houston, hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at major airports, including the George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport. Both airports cautioned travelers to expect further delays.



Houston city officials revealed that the area received approximately four months' worth of rain in just one week, with additional rainfall expected in the coming days. State authorities have issued warnings urging residents to remain vigilant and take precautions to avoid potentially perilous situations.

