Al Shahania Book QSL Spot With Play-Off Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shahania came up with a spirited display as they beat a strong Al Markhiya 3-1 in the play-off at the Al Thumama Stadium yesterday and qualified for the First Division - Qatar Stars League (QSL) 2024-2025 season in style.

While Al Markhiya did rally to bounce back from being a goal down and equalise, Al Shahania hit back with two more late goals to ensure their first division berth.

The goal-scorers for Al Shahania were Jaime Rubio (17th minute), Mohammad Abu Shanab (83rd minute) and Mohammed Ibrahim (90+6 minute). Al Markhiya's only goal came in the 75th minute from an own goal of Niall Mason.