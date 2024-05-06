Boeing blames manufacturing woes on Russia restrictions

(MENAFN) Boeing, the aerospace giant, is grappling with production challenges for its 787 Dreamliner wide-body airliners, attributing the woes to a shortage of a crucial component stemming from United States sanctions on Russia. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the absence of heat exchangers, vital for the aircraft's environmental control system and electronics temperature regulation, has disrupted manufacturing processes.



The heat exchangers, previously supplied by a joint venture between American company RTX's Collins Aerospace and Moscow-based firm HS-Nauka, became unavailable following the shutdown of the collaboration in March 2022. This closure came amidst heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, prompting sanctions against Moscow in response to the conflict.



In response to the disruption, RTX transitioned the production of temperature-regulating components to new factory lines in the United States and United Kingdom. Initially, these facilities managed to meet Boeing's demands, aided by the relatively low production volume of Dreamliners at the time. However, as Boeing seeks to ramp up Dreamliner production, a shortage of heat exchangers has emerged, exacerbating production challenges.



Boeing's Chief Executive Dave Calhoun acknowledged the impact of the component shortage, noting that the supplier's capacity has failed to keep pace with the increased demand.



Consequently, Boeing recently informed investors that delivery targets for Dreamliner jets would not be met this year, citing not only the heat exchanger shortage but also a scarcity of cabin seating, compounding the company's production woes.



The predicament underscores the intricate global supply chain dynamics in the aerospace industry and the ripple effects of geopolitical tensions on manufacturing operations. As Boeing navigates these challenges, attention turns to efforts to mitigate the impact and restore production efficiency for its flagship aircraft model.

