Suspended American students receive education proposal from Houthis

(MENAFN) In a gesture of solidarity with suspended students from United States universities who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Sanaa University, reportedly controlled by the Houthi militant group, has extended an invitation for these students to continue their education in Yemen's capital. The move comes amidst escalating tensions and widespread protests across United States college campuses, where over 2,000 individuals have been arrested, leading to suspensions for many.



According to Reuters, an official from Sanaa University expressed a commitment to accommodating students who faced suspension from United States universities for their advocacy for Palestine. "We are serious about welcoming students that have been suspended from United States universities for supporting Palestinians," the official stated, emphasizing their dedication to supporting the Palestinian cause through various means.



Sanaa University, in a statement, commended the "humanitarian" stance taken by American students and offered them the opportunity to pursue their studies in Yemen. The university's gesture comes amidst a wave of protests at more than 40 United States colleges since mid-April, with demonstrators demanding an end to violence in Gaza and urging their institutions and the United States government to sever ties with Israel.



Several universities, including Columbia University in New York City, have resorted to involving law enforcement to contain the protests, prompting criticism from Sanaa University, which condemned the suppression of freedom of expression faced by academics and students in the United States and Europe.



Sanaa University provided an email address for interested students to reach out and take up their offer, emphasizing their commitment to supporting those affected by the consequences of their activism. This move highlights the complex intersection of international politics, activism, and education, as universities grapple with balancing academic freedom and political expression in the face of global conflicts.

