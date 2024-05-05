Heavy Rain Forecast In TN On May 7, 8

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 5 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu on May 7 and 8.

The weather department in a statement on Sunday said that there will be heavy rain in Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, Nilgiris, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts of the state on May 7.

According to the statement, on May 8, heavy rain is predicted in Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

However, in other districts of Tamil Nadu, the above-normal heat conditions will continue. Karur recorded the highest temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 6.7 degrees Celsius above normal temperature.

The RMC also predicted that temperatures will be in the range of 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in a few interior districts of the state till May 8.

The weather department said that in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal region, the temperature is likely to be in the range of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next five days.