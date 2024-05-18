Boxer to Rottweiler-7 dog breeds popular in Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several dog breeds have grown in popularity among Kerala pet owners due to their unique qualities and appropriateness to the local environment. Here are the seven most common dog breeds in Kerala.

Known for their intelligence, loyalty, and friendly nature, Labrador Retrievers are popular family pets and are often used as therapy, search and rescue, and service dogs.

These dogs are smart, kind, and loving, making them great companions for families, especially those with children. Their friendly and trainable nature adds to their appeal

Valued for their intelligence, loyalty, and protective instincts, Rottweilers are popular in Kerala for both companionship and security purposes.

Playful, energetic, and loyal, Boxers are well-suited to active families. Their muscular build and expressive features make them a favourite among pet owners in Kerala.

Despite their large size, Great Danes are gentle and affectionate. They are known as "gentle giants" and are popular for their friendly nature and compatibility with children.

Friendly and curious, Beagles have a strong sense of smell and are popular for their playful and sociable nature.



These dogs are known for their intelligence, loyalty, and athleticism. They are often chosen by experienced owners who seek a dedicated guard dog and a loyal companion.