Premier League 2023-24: Man City And Arsenal Engaged In Title Battles In Final Weekend

(MENAFN- IANS) London, May 18 (IANS) The Premier League title race goes to the wire in a dramatic last weekend in England, which will also see an emotional farewell at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium. Although many questions have already been resolved before the final weekend in England, with Aston Villa claiming the fourth place in next season's Champions League and Luton virtually confirmed as the third side to be relegated to the Championship due to their vastly inferior goal difference to Nottingham Forest, the big question of who lifts the title is still in the balance.

Manchester City have a two-point lead over Arsenal and if they win at home to West Ham, they will lift the title for the fourth consecutive year, irrespective of Arsenal's result at home to Everton. However, if Pep Guardiola's side loses or draws and Arsenal win, the Gunners would be Champions as they have a goal difference advantage, reports Xinhua.

Both sides have kept their nerve, traded blows, and been unstoppable since they drew 0-0 in Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in March, with eight consecutive wins each.

City's 2-0 win away to Tottenham on Wednesday looks as if it could be the decisive moment, as they held on against a rival that had chances to take a point, but in the end, key saves from Stefan Ortega and the goals of Erling Haaland made the difference.

Ortega will be in goal on Sunday after it was confirmed that Ederson suffered a fractured eye socket making a save on Wednesday, and although West Ham coach David Moyes will no doubt instruct his players to give everything in his last game at the club, anything other than a Man City win and another title would be a surprise.

Liverpool's title challenge ran out of steam in the last weeks of the season, and they will have to settle for third place in what will still be an emotional afternoon at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp steps down after nine seasons in charge.

Klopp brought the Champions League 2019 and the much-desired 2020 Premier League titles to Anfield and can expect an emotional 90 minutes at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The other main question to be resolved is who finishes sixth and has the chance to play in Europe next season. Chelsea's run of four wins has given them a three-point lead over Newcastle United and Manchester United, and three points at home to Bournemouth would see Mauricio Pochettino's side return to continental competition after a year on the sidelines.

A Bournemouth win at Stamford Bridge and a win for Newcastle away to Brentford would see Newcastle move into sixth place, however, Manchester United's dreadful goal difference means they have no options even if they win away to Brighton.

Erik ten Hag's side could still have the last laugh, however, if they beat Manchester City in next weekend's FA Cup final, as that would give them the last Europa League spot.

Other games this weekend see Sheffield United end their difficult season at home to Tottenham, while Burnley also wave goodbye to the elite with a home game against Nottingham Forest. Strictly speaking, Forest need a point to seal their survival, but they would need to lose 7-0 and Luton Town to beat Fulham 6-0 for Luton to swap places in the relegation zone.

The remaining game sees Crystal Palace at home to Aston Villa, with the home side aiming for their fifth win in six games as they end the season on a high.