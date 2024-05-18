Ronaldo Named World's Highest Earning Athlete As Saudi Pro League Players Dominate Forbes List

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo has once again topped the Forbes list as the world's highest-paid athlete, according to the latest report.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Al Nassr has secured him the largest contract in football history.

Last year, Ronaldo's earnings amounted to $260 million, with $200 million coming from his contract with Al Nassr FC and an additional $60 million from various business ventures.

The top 10 list of highest-paid athletes includes three footballers who play in the Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema.

This trio's inclusion highlights the Saudi Super League as one of the most dynamic markets in football signings over the past year.

According to the report, it is“the first time in history, the ten sports stars on Forbes' annual ranking earned more than $100 million each-a record-breaking $1.38 billion combined.”

Lionel Messi, the Argentine World Cup winner and one of football's most successful players, ranks third on the list, behind the Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm.

The list also features three NBA superstars among the top earners and one American football player.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid athletes as reported:

1- Cristiano Ronaldo : $260 million

2- Jon Rahm: $218 million

3- Lionel Messi: $135 million

4- LeBron James: $128.2 million

5- Giannis Antetokounmpo: $111 million

6- Kylian Mbappé: $110 million

7- Neymar: $108 million

8- Karim Benzema: $106 million

9- Steph Curry: $102 million

10- Lamar Jackson: $100.5 million