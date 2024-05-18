Ministry Scientists Remove Barnacles From Hawksbill Turtles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: While documenting the hawksbill turtle nesting along the Qatar coastline, the marine scientific team from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) undertook the task of removing barnacles from their hard upper shell.

In a fascinating video shared on its social media, the scientists can be seen scrapping off the barnacles as they stated that excessive barnacles can weigh them down hindering their movement in seas.

The Ministry added that while working with these turtles, it only uses red lights so as to not stress and disturb them.

In another plea to beach goers, the Ministry issued a gentle reminder urging them not to disturb nesting sites and to exercise caution while going to these beaches during the nesting season.

The sea turtle nesting season spans from April 1 to August 1 and they can be seen in the northern shores of the country.