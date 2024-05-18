'Pakistan's Policy Of Exploiting Resources From Region...' India Reacts On Protests In Pok

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Amid ongoing anti-Pakistan protests in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir region, India on Friday termed it as Islamabad's policy of exploiting resources from the region, which remains under its coercive and illegal occupation.



Emphasising that the entire Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and shall remain integral parts of India, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's continued policy of systemic plundering of resources from the region.



It must be noted that Pakistan is currently struggling with its economy and the reason why violent protests have erupted in the PoK over rising costs of food, fuel, and essential utilities.



During his weekly briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Randhir Jaiswal further said, "We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's continued policy of systemic plundering of resources from these territories which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation."



Few days back, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was, is and will always be the part of India.

"I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoK is comparing their situation with someone actually living in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that how is it that people today are actually progressing there", he said.

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that India would not have to resort to force to reclaim it.