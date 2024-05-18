Several Ukrainians Injured In Russian Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, May 18 (IANS/DPA) Several people were injured in Russian firing on a residential part of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and the neighbouring city of Vovchansk, the regional military administration said.
In Kharkiv, five people were injured in artillery fire on a residential area, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
In Vovchansk, Russian attacks caused severe damage.
"Unfortunately, the city of Vovchansk has been practically destroyed by the enemy, who are mercilessly attacking with glide bombs," Security Council member Andrey Kovalenko said on Telegram.
Ukraine is managing to retain control of Vovchansk despite the repeated attacks, he added.
The city in northeast Ukraine had nearly 19,000 inhabitants before the war.
MENAFN18052024000231011071ID1108229325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.