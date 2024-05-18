Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks To Be Closed In THESE States On May 20

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As part of the phase 5 of the Lok Sabha election, voting for approximately 695 candidates from 49 constituencies across six states and two Union territories will commence on May 20.

The fifth round of voting will take place in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Banks in selected cities will observe holidays as notified by the Reserve Bank of India. However, it is vital to note that banks would not be closed across India. The RBI determines holidays for scheduled commercial banks across the country. The RBI has said that on May 20, banks in Belapur and Mumbai, the financial capital, would be closed.

The RBI divides bank holidays into three categories: holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and bank account closures.

In addition to the May 20 holiday, the other bank holidays in May 2024 are May 23 for Buddha Pournima and May 25 for Nazrul Jayanti and Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha General Elections. May 25 is a holiday on the fourth Saturday, and banks are closed on May 26, Sunday. The bank holidays in India for 2024 differ by state and city. Customers who want to visit bank offices this week for financial transactions should be aware of these dates.

Despite the convenience of digital banking via mobile phones, ATMs, and the Internet, there are still several reasons to visit bank locations. These include transactions involving large sums in excess of the maximum limitations, foreign exchange transactions, inquiries and processes about accounts in other banks, loan closures or payments, and bank account guidance or assistance.

In May, there are nine special bank holidays, omitting the second and fourth Saturdays and four Sundays. According to the ECI, an Indian citizen can only vote if their name is on the Voter List (Electoral Roll). Voters may learn about polling locations, candidates, election dates and times, identity cards, and electronic voting machines (EVMs).