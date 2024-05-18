Taliban And Pakistani Border Forces Hold Talks After Five-Day Clashes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to the media outlets, Pakistani border forces and the Taliban initiated talks in Paktia province on Saturday, May 18th after five days of ongoing conflict.

The report indicates that simultaneous, separate meetings are underway between the leadership of both sides.

These talks come after five days of intense border clashes in, Dand-e-Patan, Paktia province.

Local people in Dand-e-Patan district say that the exchange of fire between the two sides ceased early Saturday, May 18th.

They recounted heavy clashes between the two sides on Friday night, resulting in the destruction of shops in the market and residential houses in Dand-e-Patan district.

According to the report, during these clashes, at least five Taliban members were killed and three civilians were killed so far.

Although Pakistani authorities and the Taliban have not yet commented on the primary reason for these clashes, but report suggest that the construction of a checkpoint at the zero point by Pakistani forces was the cause of the gunfire between the two sides.

Recent tensions have escalated between Taliban and Pakistani forces, with clashes intensifying in Paktia province.

Simultaneously, Afghan refugees are facing forced deportation by Pakistani officials amid the ongoing conflict. Nearly a thousand Afghan migrants have been expelled from Pakistan, according to the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations today.

This expulsion of Afghan migrants from neighbouring countries, particularly Iran and Pakistan, has surged in recent months, adding to the humanitarian challenges faced by Afghanistan amidst the conflict and displacement.

