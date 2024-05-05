UDC Leads Seabed Cleanup Campaign At The Pearl Island

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), recently spearheaded a successful seabed cleaning campaign of Porto Arabia marina on The Pearl Island, coinciding with Earth Day 2024.

Building on the remarkable outcomes of the 2023 seabed cleanup initiative, this year's campaign witnessed an impressive turnout of professional divers, volunteers, and residents, all joining forces to preserve Qatar's marine ecosystem.

In a collaborative effort with private and public institutions, including, Ronautica Middle East (RME), Hospitality Development Company (HDC), Corinthia Yacht Club (CYC), Ministry of Social Development and Family, Friends of the Environment Centre, Qatar Civil Defense, United International School (USI), Spar Supermarket, Papa Johns, Bos Coffee, A to Z Services, Power Waste Management and Transport Co, Boecker Public Safey Services, Dive Master Khaled Zaki, Kidzania Doha and IXCACAO, UDC orchestrated a comprehensive cleaning event. This endeavor aligns seamlessly with UDC's unwavering commitment to fostering environmental awareness and promoting sustainability across its developments.

The seabed cleanup, a pivotal component of UDC's broader sustainability strategy, attracted 118 professional divers. Together, they diligently extracted more than 2 tonnes of plastic and metal waste from Porto Arabia's seabed, covering an area of 30,000 sqm which represents 60% of the marina. This remarkable achievement highlights the tangible outcomes of collective environmental stewardship and underscores UDC's commitment to environmental preservation.

Simultaneously, over 250 residents and visitors actively participated in eco-friendly activities such as planting, paper recycling, and energy conservation efforts, underscoring the community's dedication to sustainable practices. All collected waste materials, including metal, wood, and plastic, underwent meticulous recycling and reuse processes, ensuring responsible waste management practices and minimizing landfill deposition.

By championing awareness and engagement in sustainable initiatives, UDC remains steadfast in its contributions to Qatar's overarching sustainability objectives and the preservation of marine and terrestrial ecosystems. The Seabed Cleanup initiative is directly linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water, emphasizing the crucial need for conserving and sustainably utilizing our oceans, seas, and marine resources.