Japanese PM, Brazilian leader vow cooperation on Amazon rainforest protection

(MENAFN) Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida, during his inaugural visit to Brasilia, engaged in discussions with Leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, where the leaders of Japan and Brazil voiced their commitment to collaborating on initiatives aimed at safeguarding the Amazon rainforest and intensifying efforts to combat climate change. The agreement, as reported by a Tokyo-based news agency on Saturday, signifies a significant step towards bolstering environmental protection measures through bilateral cooperation.



In addition to discussions, Prime Minister Kishida and Leader Lula da Silva formalized their commitment by signing a comprehensive cooperation agreement focusing on decarbonization and various environmental issues. This pact underscores the shared determination of Japan and Brazil to address pressing environmental challenges and work collaboratively towards sustainable solutions.



During a joint news conference following their meeting, Prime Minister Kishida affirmed Japan's dedication to supporting global efforts towards achieving carbon neutrality. This declaration underscores Japan's proactive stance in the fight against climate change and underscores the country's commitment to playing a constructive role on the international stage in mitigating the impacts of global warming.



"Japan is ready to work with Brazil, this year's chair of the Group of 20 major economies (G20), to address global issues," the agency cited him as saying.



Brazil is poised to take on a significant role in the global fight against climate change as it prepares to host COP30, the United Nations climate change conference, next year. This pivotal conference will provide a platform for international cooperation and dialogue on addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change, with Brazil assuming a central position in shaping global climate policies and strategies.



The Amazon, often referred to as the "lungs of the planet," has been a focal point of environmental concern due to extensive deforestation, particularly during the tenure of former far-right Leader Jair Bolsonaro, which concluded in 2022. The Amazon rainforest, the largest tropical rainforest in the world, has experienced significant loss of forest cover due to illegal logging and deforestation activities, raising alarm bells globally about the ecological and climatic repercussions of such actions.



In a promising development, Brazil's government reported a notable decline in illegal logging and deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, with a reduction of 22.3 percent recorded between August 2022 and July 2023. This positive trend reflects ongoing efforts to combat deforestation and protect the invaluable biodiversity and ecosystems of the Amazon region. As Brazil gears up to host COP30, there is growing anticipation for the country to demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship and contribute constructively to global climate action initiatives.

MENAFN05052024000045015839ID1108174436