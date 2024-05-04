Pakistani President Appoints Governors For Three Provinces

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 5 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani President, Asif Ali Zardari, yesterday, appointed governors for the country's east Punjab, north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and south-west Balochistan provinces, the president's office said in a statement.

The appointments were made on the advice of the country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, as per the constitution, the statement added.

Sardar Saleem Haider, Faisal Karim Kundi, and Jaffar Khan Mandokhail were named as governors of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, respectively, the statement said.

Zardari's party, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are the two major allies in the incumbent government of the country.– NNN-APP

