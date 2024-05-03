Karnataka Sex Scandal: SIT Issues Lookout Notice For Prajwal's Father And JD-S Lawmaker Revanna

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual harassment case against JD-S MLA and former Karnataka minister H.D. Revanna, the son of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, on Friday issued a lookout notice against him.

Sources said that the lookout notice was issued to prevent him from escaping from the country.

Along with the sexual harassment case in which his son and NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna is the second accused, Revanna is named as the prime accused in the kidnapping case of one of the victims of sexual assault by his son.

Revanna is facing the threat of arrest and he had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court, which has adjourned the matter to Saturday.

A lookout notice has already been issued for Prajwal Revanna, charged with rape, criminal intimidation, and blackmail.

The sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna is becoming serious as victims and their families are approaching the police after the SIT began its probe.

Meanwhile, JD-S state President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded that the SIT issue notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had alleged that Prajwal Revanna had raped 300 to 400 women, saying that he "seems to have information regarding the case".

He also alleged that about six to seven victims are kept at a farmhouse by a big Karnataka leader.

"Unnecessarily, names of his father (Revanna), and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda are being dragged in. The case is being used to carry out propaganda during elections," Kumaraswamy, who was in Raichur, said.

Asked if the scandal could affect his party's alliance with the BJP, he maintained that first, he would deal with the Prajwal case. "The opponents will not be able to hurt me or Deve Gowda with this slanderous campaign," he stated.