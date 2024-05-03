David Webb Jewelry Partners With Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha For Exclusive Luxury Showcase

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The partnership will see the timeless sophistication of David Webb's jewelry infused with Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha's refined hospitality in a special-edition afternoon tea showcasing its timeless appeal and sophistication, iconic fine jewelry house David Webb New York has partnered with one of Doha's most luxurious hotels, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha for an exclusive showcase and afternoon tea.

Running for one month only, the enticing collaboration will immerse guests into a world of luxury. Fusing elegance with impeccable hospitality, guests will be able to savor and enjoy an exclusive afternoon tea in the hotel's bright and sophisticated Peacock Alley lounge. Sweets, bites and pastries are inspired by David Webb's intricate jewelry designs – with brand hallmarks including textured gold, captivating animal motifs and intricate enamel and rock crystal works. The new partnership will immerse the hotel's elite clientele in the American jeweler's opulent pieces and commemorate its debut in Doha earlier this year.

The unique synergy of luxury brands will showcase the harmonious connection between the fine dining experiences at Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha and the art of adorning oneself in David Webb jewelry. Born in New York City, David Webb New York has been delighting its loyal clientele with dazzling designs since opening in Manhattan in 1948.

Highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of Doha and emphasizing the unique blend of tradition and modernity that both brands embody, the partnership between the two brands exemplifies the seamless integration of luxury retail and hospitality. The collaboration serves as a fitting tribute to the recent opening of David Webb's new store in Doha, further establishing its presence in the vibrant city. The American jeweler opened in Msheireb Downtown Doha earlier this year as the brand's first standalone international presence and regional flagship.

David Webb Jewelry x Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha's exclusive afternoon tea will run for one month from April 22nd to May 22nd, 2024. Reservations and walk ins welcome, reservations made at +974 4456 5777.