Kerala Shocker! Newborn Wrapped In White Cloth Hurled Outside Residence In Kochi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The body of a toddler was discovered abandoned in the middle of the road in Vidya Nagar of Panampilly Nagar on Friday (May 03). Sanitation workers found the body after 8 am. Subsequently, a CCTV camera captured footage of the child being thrown from a flat at Vanshika Apartments. The video footage shows the child being thrown from the flat while wrapped in a cloth. It remains unclear whether the baby was thrown after being killed or if it was thrown to its death. Reports suggest that the baby may have been born just yesterday.

Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri

The newborn, wrapped in white cloth, was tragically discarded from a residential complex. The infant's body, packaged in a bundle, was callously hurled outside at 8:15 am.

The residential association has reported to the authorities that there were no pregnant women in the flat complex. Among the 21 flat complexes in the area, three are entirely vacant. Authorities are probing whether anyone recently utilized these apartments.

The police revealed that the baby was thrown from the flat wrapped in an Amazon parcel cover. An investigation is underway, with particular focus on the address indicated on this cover. The case is being investigated by a special team led by DCP.

Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees