Head Of Village Administration In Kherson Region Wounded In Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Peretiatko, head of the Novotroitske village military administration in the Kherson region, has been wounded in an enemy drone attack.
Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russian forces this evening dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Stanislav. The car in which Peretiatko was driving came under an enemy attack.
"Since the community headed by Serhii Hryhorovych [Peretiatko] is under temporary Russian occupation, he was helping his colleagues from Stanislav," Prokudin said.
The victim was wounded in the chest, arms and legs. He was hospitalized.
Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram
