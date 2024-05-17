Head Of Village Administration In Kherson Region Wounded In Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Peretiatko, head of the Novotroitske village military administration in the Kherson region, has been wounded in an enemy drone attack.

Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian forces this evening dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Stanislav. The car in which Peretiatko was driving came under an enemy attack.

"Since the community headed by Serhii Hryhorovych [Peretiatko] is under temporary Russian occupation, he was helping his colleagues from Stanislav," Prokudin said.

The victim was wounded in the chest, arms and legs. He was hospitalized.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram