Earth Sized Planet Discovered Fifty Five Light Years From Earth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Scientists have discovered an Earth-sized planet 55 light-yearsaway. The planet, which astronomers call "SPECULOOS-3b", orbits itsstar in 17 hours. Despite the fast rotation period, the days andnights on the exoplanet never end, Azernews reports.

The results of the new study were published in the journalNature Astronomy. The author of the discovery used a global networkof robotic telescopes to look at nearby ultracold dwarf planets Georgina Dransfield from the University of Birminghamsaid the small size of ultracold dwarfs makes it easier to detectplanets.

Scientists note that the James-Webb Space Telescope can providefundamental information about the geology and mineralogy of thisexotic world.