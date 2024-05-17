Ukrainian Forces Strengthening Defense In Kharkiv Sector, Destroy Eight Enemy Dugouts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of combat engagements in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Dnipro River sectors has increased, whereas in the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian defenders are strengthening the defense in the border areas of the region and conducting reconnaissance.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 20:30 on Friday, May 17, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, Ukrainian defenders "resolutely hold off the enemy onslaught and harshly respond to any attempts by the enemy to advance."

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have launched 15 missile strikes and 70 airstrikes against Ukrainian forces and have carried out 105 attacks using multiple rocket launchers. The enemy continued to carry out active offensive and assault operations in the Pokrovsk and Dnipro River sectors.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched 15 airstrikes, using 18 guided aerial bombs. The enemy lost 133 soldiers killed and wounded in action, as well as 36 pieces of weapons and equipment. Eight enemy dugouts were destroyed there. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Six combat clashes occurred in the Kupiansk sector. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Vilshana.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops dropped eight guided aerial bombs near the city of Lyman.

In the Siversk sector, the invaders launched an airstrike near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of engagements increased to 14. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have carried out six airstrikes near Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne, Druzhba, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian army attempted to improve its tactical position, with 25 combat engagements recorded on Friday. The fiercest fighting was reported near Novooleksandrivka. The situation is under control.

Another enemy airstrike was recorded in the Kurakhove sector, near the village of Bohatyr.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders launched three attacks. The enemy was active near Staromaiorske and in the Kliuchove-Rozdilne area.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Russians tried to dislodge Ukrainian forces from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. In particular, they continued to attack Ukrainian defenders near the village of Krynky. The number of engagements there increased today to 12. Ukrainian units are firmly holding their positions.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine