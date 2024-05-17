Latvia Detains Two Suspected Russian Spies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 13, the State Security Service of Latvia (VDD) detained two persons on suspicion of gathering intelligence for the purpose of passing it on to Russia.

That's according to the VDD press service, Ukrinform reports.

Criminal cases against both culprits were initiated on May 2 under Article 85 of the Criminal Code (espionage).

It was noted that the perpetrators had been illegally collecting classified information regarding other persons suspected of espionage and taken into custody. One of the detainees is Sergei Sidorov, who was previously accused of spying for Russia.

On May 15, the court ruled to remand both suspects in custody pending the VDD's further inquiry.

As reported, the VDD stated that Russian intelligence intensified the campaign to recruit spies via the Telegram messenger.