DISTURBING! German Politician Martin Neumaier Filmed 'Licking Public Toilet, Masturbating'; WATCH Viral Videos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Free Democratic Party (FDP) of Germany finds itself embroiled in a major scandal following the leak of explicit and shocking videos involving Martin Neumaier, its candidate for the town of Aalen. The videos, which have spread rapidly across social media platforms, depict Neumaier engaging in a series of highly inappropriate and offensive acts.

In one particularly disturbing video, Neumaier, who is openly homosexual, can be seen licking public toilets at a railway station. The footage shows him placing his face inside the toilet and licking various items, including a used toilet brush. This has prompted widespread disgust and outrage from the public and political figures alike.

Another video, which has sparked even greater indignation, features Neumaier singing the Nazi-era German national anthem "Deutschland, Deutschland, über alles" while masturbating with a sex toy. The anthem's association with Nazi Germany has caused severe backlash, particularly among members of the FDP, who are now scrambling to distance themselves from Neumaier.

Perhaps the most inflammatory footage shows Neumaier making offensive remarks while placing a dildo on a Quran and making derogatory comments about one of the wives of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. This video was swiftly removed by the social network "X" for violating its community guidelines.

The most disturbing sequences depict Neumaier engaging in degrading sexual acts while making references to notorious Nazi figures. In one clip, he salutes Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, while in another, he smears feces under his nose, commenting, "I have a Hitler beard made of shit." These videos have also been deleted by "X".

The fallout from this scandal has been swift. The Aalen FDP released an official statement condemning Neumaier's actions: "Recently, videos were posted on social media showing one of our candidates engaging in indecent, even criminal, behavior." The statement underscores the party's disapproval and its attempts to mitigate the damage caused by Neumaier's behavior.

This scandal could have significant implications for the broader European electoral campaign, particularly for FDP's prominent figure, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who is a vocal advocate for stronger German engagement against Russia in the Ukraine conflict. The timing of this controversy is particularly damaging as it comes amid heightened scrutiny of political figures across Europe.

In a broader context, this incident is part of a troubling trend of European politicians being involved in shocking sex scandals. In Spain, Daniel Gómez del Barrio of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) recently resigned after a video surfaced showing him eating his own excrement. Such scandals contribute to a growing perception of moral decadence among Western political elites.