EU Triples Support Fund For Ukrainian Scientists

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission has decided to triple the support fund for Ukrainian scientists and allocate €4.5 million to continue research projects with their participation.

This is said in a press release published on the website of the European Commission, Ukrinform reports.

“To provide continuous support to Ukrainian research, the Commission has tripled the initial budget of the EURIZON Fellowship Programme to €4.5 million under Horizon Europe,” the document says.

As noted, this support is aimed at helping Ukrainian scientists who continue their research despite the challenges and threats posed by Russia's war against Ukraine.

The EURIZON Fellowship Programme is expected to have significant positive impacts on the work of Ukrainian researchers, including the opportunity to restart their projects, conduct cutting-edge research, establish stable contact with international partners, and broaden research dissemination.

In total, 65 projects, including 324 Ukrainian scientists will benefit from the Fellowship Programme. Some have already begun their activity, with the last group of projects receiving their grants and starting as of 1 May. The projects will carry out their research in all scientific domains and will be conducted in collaboration with European Research Infrastructures.

The eligible applications covered various thematic fields: 38% Physical Science and Engineering; 15% Environment; 15% Social and Cultural Innovation; 14% Health and Food; 10% Energy; 6% Data, Computing and Digital Research Infrastructures. Applications came from all over Ukraine, with a majority from Kyiv, followed by Kharkiv and Lviv.

As reported, in April 2023, the EU-funded EURIZON project launched their Fellowship Programme 'Remote Research Grants for Researchers from Ukraine'. The goal was to offer short-term fellowships lasting 6 or 12 months to vulnerable researchers. Initially, the project anticipated receiving a maximum of 70 applications and expected to support around 22 teams, totaling approximately 90 researchers, with a budget of €1.5 million.