Nomadic Unveils Next-Gen Business Travel Solutions at Arabian Travel Market 2024

Dubai, UAE – May 02, 2024 – Celebrating a year of transformative presence in the Middle East, Nomadic, the award-winning business traveller offering by Fragomen, is thrilled to announce its debut at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, from May 6th to 9th, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Nomadic introduces solutions to streamline global business travel.



Arabian Travel Market serves as a key global hub for the travel and tourism industry, hosting over 2,000 leading brands and promoting innovation, sustainability and partnerships. With the industry projected to reach revenues of $927.30 billion in 2024 and grow to $1,063 billion by 2028, driven significantly by business travel expected to exceed $1.4 trillion in 2024, and grow to nearly $1.8 trillion by 2027, Nomadic's participation underscores its pivotal role in this expanding market.



Over the past year, Nomadic has seen exponential growth in its operations and services in the Middle East, marked by a 62% increase in application filings and an expanded operational footprint in the MENA region. Leveraging technology and expertise, Nomadic offers cutting-edge solutions, including an innovative pre-travel compliance assessment, a unique traveller profile empowered by GPS and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), aimed at streamlining and securing the business travel process.



“Marking our first anniversary in the Middle East at ATM 2024 signifies our commitment to revolutionizing business travel. Our journey from a budding team to over threefold growth is a testament to our dedication and the trust our clients place in us,” stated Ali Haider, Director of Nomadic Middle East. “Our technology not only simplifies travel but ensures compliance and efficiency, setting a new standard in the industry.”



At the Arabian Travel Market 2024, attendees will have the opportunity to explore Nomadic's innovative solutions aimed at transforming the landscape of business travel. The brand is set to showcase key offerings such as its pre-travel compliance assessment and a distinctive traveller profile that benefits from GPS functionality and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). With the support of Fragomen's comprehensive immigration services and data from over 170 countries, Nomadic's platform offers a secure method for storing travel history and data, thereby reducing the need for repeated information entry. Its technology is designed to ensure compliance with immigration regulations through real-time location tracking and automatic visa requirement updates. Additionally, Nomadic's RPA capability significantly streamlines the visa application process to a mere four minutes, leveraging existing traveller data to minimize administrative tasks and improve process accuracy. This innovation comes at a critical time as Dubai and the region see an influx of international visitors and a surge in demand for efficient, technology-driven travel solutions.



In addition to showcasing its solutions, Nomadic’s participation at ATM offers a prime opportunity for networking and engagement with key industry stakeholders, highlighting its contribution towards sustainable and compliant travel.



On 6 May, 2:15pm, Syed Ali Haider will participate in a panel discussion titled “Future-Proofing: Building Resilience and Reinforcing Security in Destinations," during which he will share critical business travel compliance insights for global companies Attendees will also have the chance to schedule one-on-one meetings with professionals from Fragomen and Nomadic on site, including Murtaza Khan, Fragomen Regional Managing Partner, MEA, Nadeem Ahmed, Senior Immigration Manager and Nikhil Bande, Senior Manager at Nomadic.



Join Nomadic at Booth TT4357, Hall 3 to explore how the company are shaping the future of business travel.



