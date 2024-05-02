J&K Sports Council To Host Two Camps For U-17 Indian Football Team

The team is led by head coach Ishfaq Ahmed and is scheduled to participate in the SAFF U-17 Championship followed by AFC U-17 Championship Qualifiers in September and October, respectively.

While thanking the J&K Sports Council and J&K Administration, a communique from the All-India Football Federation expressed its gratitude for hosting and providing the best possible facilities to the India U-16 National Team training camp in Srinagar last year in August.

The team had trained under the tutelage of the renowned footballer of the J&K, Ishfaq Ahmad who was nominated as the head coach of the team for the SAFF U-16 Championship held at Thimphu, Bhutan in September 2023, where the India U-16 team won the title.

“The initiatives and assistance received towards the development of Indian Football and the impact of national camps in J&K as an acclimatization had helped the team a great deal and earned applause from all corners,” JKSC said in a statement.

“The AIFF has requested for the arrangement of both lodging and boarding facilities, and transportation for a 42-member contingent, comprising 35 players and seven officials from the first week of June this year.

“To get the teams trained for the international events, Ishfaq Ahmed has been appointed as the Head Coach of the team,” it added.

J&K has hosted the Santosh Trophy, Federation Cup and Hero I-League matches before, but training camps in Srinagar have training and acclimatization factors and is fast turning into the preferred location for national football teams.

Head coach for the twin camps Ishfaq Ahmed, said:“The hosting of camps in Srinagar is a unique opportunity to host National Camps one after other to make it a routine affair in the region which will not only boost the local football players but simultaneously infuse the new energy into the youngsters who are eager to take up the affair.”

“With an eye on the growth of football and the involvement of the youth in the game in the region which enjoys the numero-uno status due to its wide popularity the focus on grassroots and its professional aspects shall add a new chapter in the football history of J&K”, said Nuzhat Gull Secretary J&K Sports Council.

