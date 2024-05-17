Electric Scooters Required To Follow Traffic Safety Rules

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The electric scooter (e-scooter) riders must follow traffic safety rules for their safety and other road users, said a traffic official.

“The requirement for e-scooters is the same as bicycles like wearing helmets by riders and putting lights on the front and back,” said Traffic Awareness Officer at the General Directorate of Traffic Lieutenant Hamad Salem Al Nahab.

Speaking to Al Rayan TV, he said that e-scooter riders are required to wear reflective vests visible to other road users.“They should use the designated places on the roads, which are either on the sidewalks or on the side of the road crossing, the places designated for pedestrians just like the cyclists,” said Al Nahab.

About recording violations or accidents for scooters, he said:“It is like registering accidents for bicycles. If the e-scooter rider causes the accident he will be responsible for the damages to the second party.”

Answering a question about the delivery motorbikes, he said that the General Directorate of Traffic started recording violations against delivery motorcyclists for non-adherence to use the right lane of roads starting January 15, 2024. He said that these violations are being recorded through the traffic monitoring systems and by traffic patrols following Article No. 49 of Traffic Law No. 19 of 207.

“The article stipulated the licensing authority has the right to designate a lane of the road for specific vehicles or on a designated side of the road,” said Al Nahab.

He said that this also comes in line with the vision of the fourth strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior, which is to limit and reduce the number of deaths, road accidents and the damage resulting from them.

“Hence, the General Directorate of Traffic will impose a fine of QR500 on anyone who does not abide by this decision,” said Al Nahab.

He said that there are also technical requirements for delivery motorbikes such as the delivery box should have a red reflector on the back, a yellow reflector on both sides, the box must be made of fibre, not iron, it must have blunt corners, and each delivery company must have its logo on their motorbikes.

“Today motorbikes have become part of the road so the motorist should understand this fact and respect this mode of transportation,” said Al Nahab.

He urged road users to follow instructions and directions and avoid wrong traffic behaviours that could cause traffic accidents.“I would like to assure you that increasing traffic awareness among road users significantly reduces traffic accidents and reduces the injuries resulting from them,” said Al Nahab.