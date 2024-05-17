Mango Fiesta At Indian Supermarket & Retail Mart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As the summer season begins, Indian Supermarket and Retail Mart have announced the much-awaited Mango Fiesta, a celebration of the world's most beloved tropical fruit. Until May 22, 2024 customers can indulge in a sensory journey through more than 25 varieties of mangoes sourced from different parts of the of world. The Mango Fiesta was inaugurated by Razim Ahmed Syed Group CEO together with Ashraf Sharafudheen, MD; Jafar Tk, General Manager, and Arun S Pillai, H R Manager.