QF Showcases Offerings At Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation is offering visitors to this year's Doha International Book Fair the opportunity to play fun and educational games, engage with local authors, and learn more about the Arabic language.

Through Qatar Foundation's (QF) Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press, visitors can meet their favourite authors during book signing sessions and scheduled meet-and-greets. Additionally, Siraj – QF's 3D edutainment TV series that helps children learn the Arabic language – will be screening episodes and songs from season four, while characters from the show, Rashid and Noora, will be roaming the pavilion. Qatar National Library, situated within Education City, is also participating in the fair, alongside its initiative Qatar Reads. Taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, the fair is scheduled to conclude on May 18.