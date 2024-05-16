Civilian Casualties In Vovchansk Community As Russia Employs Cluster Munitions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army hit a village in the Vovchansk community with cluster munitions, leading to at least five civilian casualties.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders barbarically attacked a village in the Vovchansk community with cluster munitions. In broad daylight, when dozens of people are being rescued from shelling, volunteers and civil emergency services are working there," the official stressed.

According to Syniehubov, five people were injured as a result of the shelling: two medics, two drivers, and the head of Vovchansk municipal military administration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two women were killed and four were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling.