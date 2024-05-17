Palestinians Martyred After Israeli Warplanes Bomb School In Nuseirat Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured at dawn Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering refugees in the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza Strip.

Since Thursday evening, the occupation warplanes have launched a series of airstrikes targeting various parts across the Gaza Strip, simultaneously with artillery bombardment.

Local sources reported that the occupation warplanes bombed a house in the Shatea Camp, west of Gaza City, and launched airstrikes on the central of Gaza City.

Earlier, one Palestinians was martyred and two others were injured in Israeli shelling near Al-Awda Roundabout in the center of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The east of the city was also subjected to artillery shelling.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were injured in violent air raids launched by the occupation warplanes on the Jabalia Camp. The occupation artillery also bombed various areas in the northern Gaza Strip, and the forces blew up residential squares in the Jabalia Camp.

Medical sources announced that the bodies of 9 martyrs had arrived at the Gaza European Hospital near Khan Yunis in last hours.

In an infinite toll, the death toll in the Gaza Strip surged to 35,272, in addition to 79,205 injuries, since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression on Oct. 7.

