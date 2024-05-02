Ladakh Rift Widens: Namgyal Files Papers Amidst Congress-NC Split

The rift between the two major political entities surfaced when the NC expressed its desire to nominate Haji Hanifa Jaan from the Kargil region, backed by the Kargil unit of Congress. However, disagreement brewed from the Leh unit of Congress, leading to Namgyal's nomination instead. The decision has left NC pondering its next move in the electoral chessboard. Congress and NC had earlier announced a collaboration for the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh elections. With Ladakh's seat designated to Congress, this move has intensified the divide between the two parties.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entered the fray with Tashi Gyalson filing his nomination for the Ladakh parliamentary seat. Gyalson's nomination was accompanied by a robust show of support from party leaders and workers, who held a rally in Leh.

Senior BJP leaders emphasized the party's unwavering commitment to the development of Ladakh, contrasting it with what they perceive as neglect and exploitation by other political entities. They lauded the Modi government's initiatives, claiming they have brought tangible progress and welfare schemes to the region.

Former minister Sat Sharma reiterated the BJP's pledge to modernize Ladakh, while Phunchok Stangin, President of Ladakh BJP, highlighted Gyalson's advocacy for local development issues.

Advocate Tashi Gyalson, the BJP candidate, echoed the party's grassroots-focused approach, vowing to prioritize the needs of the marginalized in Ladakh

