Russians Shell Zolota Balka In Kherson Region, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Zolota Balka in the Kherson region. A local resident sustained a blast injury and a neck injury.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"A resident came under Russian shelling in Zolota Balka. The victim was in the yard at the time of the attack. The 46-year-old man was hospitalized with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the neck," the statement said. Read also:
Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.
As reported, Russian troops struck at the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, damaging a store, smashing windows in an educational institution and a residential building.
