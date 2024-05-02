China Opposes US Statement On Taiwan's Presence At WHA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 2 (KUNA) -- China said Thursday it strongly deplores and firmly opposes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement saying the US encourages the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan's presence as an observer at this year's World Health Assembly (WHA), state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The US statement seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiquأ©s. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the statement," an unnamed spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The spokesperson noted that there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China's position on the Taiwan region's participation in the activities of international organizations, including the WHO, is consistent and clear, that is, this must be handled under the one-China principle.

"The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the number one red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations," the spokesperson stressed.

"We once again urge the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiquأ©s, observe international law and the basic norms governing international relations, act on the US leader's commitment of not supporting 'Taiwan independence, 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan,' stop using the WHA to create confusion on Taiwan-related issues, and avoid sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," said the spokesperson. (end)

mk







MENAFN02052024000071011013ID1108168104