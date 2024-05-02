Heatwave in India: Bulldog to Boxer-7 dog breeds that need AC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Air conditioning benefits many dog breeds, especially those with thick coats or heat problems. Seven dog breeds may benefit from air conditioning, especially in hot areas.

French Bulldogs, like other brachycephalic breeds, have flat features that make body temperature regulation difficult. Air conditioning might help them in hot weather.

Bullmastiffs have dense coats and are prone to overheating, especially in warmer climates. Air conditioning can help them stay comfortable and avoid heat-related health issues.

Active boxers might overheat during play or activity, especially in hot weather. Air conditioning gives them a cool place to recover.

Shih Tzus have long, flowing coats that can trap heat, especially in humid conditions. Air conditioning can help prevent them from overheating and maintain their comfort.

Saint Bernards have thick, winter-appropriate fur. They can overheat quickly in warmer weather, so air conditioning can avoid heatstroke.

Similar to Bulldogs, Pugs have short muzzles and can overheat easily. Air conditioning can relieve heat stress for these affectionate companions.

Bulldogs have short noses, making it difficult for them to regulate their body temperature in hot weather. Air conditioning can help them stay cool and comfortable.

