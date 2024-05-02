               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Heatwave In India: Bulldog To Boxer-7 Dog Breeds That Need AC


5/2/2024 2:01:08 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Air conditioning benefits many dog breeds, especially those with thick coats or heat problems. Seven dog breeds may benefit from air conditioning, especially in hot areas.

Heatwave in India: Bulldog to Boxer-7 dog breeds that need AC

Seven dog breeds may benefit from air conditioning, especially in hot areas.


Heatwave In India: Bulldog To Boxer-7 Dog Breeds That Need AC Image

French Bulldogs, like other brachycephalic breeds, have flat features that make body temperature regulation difficult. Air conditioning might help them in hot weather.


Heatwave In India: Bulldog To Boxer-7 Dog Breeds That Need AC Image

Bullmastiffs have dense coats and are prone to overheating, especially in warmer climates. Air conditioning can help them stay comfortable and avoid heat-related health issues.


Heatwave In India: Bulldog To Boxer-7 Dog Breeds That Need AC Image

Active boxers might overheat during play or activity, especially in hot weather. Air conditioning gives them a cool place to recover.


Heatwave In India: Bulldog To Boxer-7 Dog Breeds That Need AC Image

Shih Tzus have long, flowing coats that can trap heat, especially in humid conditions. Air conditioning can help prevent them from overheating and maintain their comfort.


Heatwave In India: Bulldog To Boxer-7 Dog Breeds That Need AC Image

Saint Bernards have thick, winter-appropriate fur. They can overheat quickly in warmer weather, so air conditioning can avoid heatstroke.


Heatwave In India: Bulldog To Boxer-7 Dog Breeds That Need AC Image

Similar to Bulldogs, Pugs have short muzzles and can overheat easily. Air conditioning can relieve heat stress for these affectionate companions.

Bulldog

Bulldogs have short noses, making it difficult for them to regulate their body temperature in hot weather. Air conditioning can help them stay cool and comfortable.

MENAFN02052024007385015968ID1108167543


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search