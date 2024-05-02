IANS Interview: Olympian Bajrang Punia Calls Out BJP For Giving LS Ticket To Brij Bhushan’S Son

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday dropped sitting MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from UP's Kaiserganj, and instead gave the ticket for the Lok Sabha constituency to his younger son, Karan Bhushan Singh.

A six-term MP, Brij Bhushan suffered a massive political setback due to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him that saw some of the country's top women wrestlers hit the streets.

The latest development has drawn a sharp reaction from 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia, who was at the forefront of the protest against Brij Bhushan.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Punia said,“This gives a sense of unhappiness to the daughters, sisters, women, and sportspersons of the country. First, the government made a promise to the wrestlers but installed a 'dummy' candidate in the wrestling federation.

“Now by giving the ticket to his (Brij Bhushan's) son, the BJP is trying to show that Brij Bhushan has been dropped. But everyone knows that he has influence in everything, from the wrestling federation to politics. The government has betrayed the players."

Attacking the Centre on the issue of women's safety, Punia said the Modi government gives the slogan of women's empowerment and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but now it should be asked if the daughters should be saved from the BJP or someone else.

“Brij Bhushan showed his clout and influence in the government. Videos of many BJP leaders are going viral, but the party is supporting them. The government has tried to save Brij Bhushan in every way. The job of the government is to provide justice.

"But, instead of punishing him, the government worked to make him much stronger. This is a bad phase for the sisters and daughters in sports,” the ace grappler said.

Given that the BJP slams nepotism in other parties, "what is the logic of giving the Lok Sabha ticket to the son of someone who plays with the honour of sisters and daughters", Punia asked.