(MENAFN- Baystreet) Peloton Flat on Layoffs, CEO Departure

Carvana's Stock Rises 30% On Blowout EarningsSkyWater Join Lumotive on Beamforming TechnologyAMD Beats On Earnings And Raises A.I. Chip Sales ForecastAmazon Tops Earnings Forecasts As Profit Triples Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Thursday, May 2, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

eBay's Stock Falls On Disappointing Guidance Shares of eBay (EBAY) are down 3% after the e-commerce company offered second-quarter guidance that disappointed analysts and investors.For this year's first quarter, eBay reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 U.S. and revenue of $2.6 billion U.S.The Q1 results beat Wall Street consensus forecasts of $1.20 U.S. a share in profit and $2.53 billion U.S. in sales.The strong results were due to promoted listings and display advertisements that grew 30% from the year-earlier quarter.Unfortunately, the Q1 print was overshadowed by the Q2 guidance.eBay said it expects revenue of $2.49 billion U.S. to $2.54 billion U.S. Profits for the current quarter are anticipated at $1.10 U.S. to $1.15 U.S. a share.Wall Street had estimated $2.56 billion U.S. in sales and profits of $1.14 U.S. a share for Q2.Management said the Q2 guidance reflects a downturn in the German and British markets, where e-commerce growth has turned negative, notably for consumer discretionary items.The company said it will continue to work towards sustainable growth with the aim of resuming topline growth in the mid-single digits.Prior to today (May 2), the stock of eBay had increased 16% this year to trade at $51.06 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks